National team coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will also be heading the Akari Power Chargers in the PVL. File photo. Eddy Phongphakthana, Asian Volleyball Confederation

MANILA, Philippines -- Newcomers Akari made a splash on Thursday as they announced that national team head coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito will be calling the shots for them in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

"An electrifying team deserves an equally exciting, inspiring, and moving coach," the team said in its video formalizing the Brazilian's appointment.

HERE WE GO! Join us in welcoming Jorge Edson Souza de Brito as the head coach of Team Akari! He and his Power Chargers will electrify the PVL starting this October. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #AkariRising pic.twitter.com/eqCUoBKSrF — Akari Chargers (@AkariChargers) June 30, 2022

The Power Chargers will make their debut in the PVL in the Reinforced Conference this October.