Gilas Women’s U16 stunned in defeat to Samoa

Gilas Women's Under-16 team crashed out of contention for the top spot at the 2022 FIBA Women’s Under-16 Asian Championship’s Division B after yielding to Samoa on Wednesday (Manila time).

The Philippines lost to Samoa, 88-73, in the semifinal round in Amman, Jordan while looking for a Division A promotion.

After zooming to three straight victories, the Gilas squad found itself struggling from the perimeter.

Naomi Panganiban led the Philippines with 15 points, 4 steals, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds.

Ava Fajardo scored 14 points, while Kristan Geyl Yumul was limited to 3-of-15 3-point shooting, finishing with 13 points.

Gilas Pilipinas got to the semifinal round by beating Samoa 94-65 last Sunday.

The Filipinas will try to score a bronze medal by taking on the loser of the Syria-Lebanon game on Thursday.