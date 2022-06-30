FIBA: Gilas out-muscled in big loss to New Zealand

Gilas Pilipinas absorbed their second defeat in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. FIBA.basketball



A young Gilas Pilipinas squad absorbed a 106-60 defeat to New Zealand in the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers on Thursday, getting out-muscled by the hosts at the EventFinda Stadium in Auckland.

The Philippines, featuring a line-up full of amateur standouts, struggled against the bigger, more experienced Tall Blacks throughout the game. They were repeatedly beaten on the offensive boards and committed several turnovers in the face of New Zealand's pressure defense.

Despite enjoying the support of many Filipino fans in the stadium, Gilas could not avenge their 88-63 defeat to New Zealand during the February window at the Araneta Coliseum.

Instead, the Philippines fell to 1-2 in Group B of the qualifiers. They will return to action on Sunday, July 3, when they host India at the Mall of Asia Arena.

New Zealand, meanwhile, improved to 4-0 in Group B. They won both of their matches against India in February aside from their rout of the Philippines.

It was a slow start for the Philippines, as they trailed 23-13 after the opening period where New Zealand scored seven second-chance points thanks to eight offensive rebounds. Carl Tamayo, the reigning UAAP Rookie of the Year, scored the Philippines' first five points but had to sit with still six minutes to play after incurring a second foul.

The Tall Blacks blew the game open in the second quarter, where they out-scored Gilas, 24-8. Veterans Corey Webster and Dion Prewster led the way in a blistering run that put the hosts completely in control. Gilas trailed by just eight points, 23-15, off two free throws by Tamayo but the Tall Blacks answered with 12 unanswered points to push their lead to 20, 35-15, with 4:10 to play in the second quarter.

A jumper by Kiefer Ravena finally stopped the bleeding for Gilas, but New Zealand was on a roll at that point and they entered the break with a commanding 47-21 advantage.

The Philippines played much better on offense coming out of the halftime break, but they couldn't stop New Zealand on the other end. Despite losing the quarter by just four points, 26-22, Gilas could not make any headway into the deficit.