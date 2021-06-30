WATCH: Pacquiao busy training amid PDP-Laban row, Paradigm case

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- It's business as usual for boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao as he continues his training despite his rift with members of his PDP-Laban party and his case with sports management group Paradigm.

In a Team Pacquiao YouTube video, Pacquiao is shown training in his gym in General Santos City to prepare for his upcoming bout with WBA-IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. on August 21.

Pacquiao is currently locked in a dispute with President Rodrigo Duterte over the alleged widespread corruption under the current administration.

The President responded by calling him a liar and also threatened to campaign against the boxing senator in the coming elections.

The eight-division champion is also facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit for alleged breach of contract from Paradigm Sports Management which was arranging Pacquiao's supposed fight against four-division boxing champion Mikey Garcia.

Paradigm is seeking an injunction to stop his upcoming bout against Spence.

Despite these, Pacquiao appeared to be in the zone while training.

He even sparred for three rounds to shake off ring rust before he heads for the US on July 3 for more intensive training at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles.

