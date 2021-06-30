WATCH: Meralco Bolts hold beach clean-up in Fort Ilocandia

MANILA, Philippines -- The Meralco Bolts on Monday conducted a beach clean-up at the Fort Ilocandia Resort, following their practice in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

The Bolts scoured the beach for trash and debris, with coach Norman Black leading the way.

According to the team, this is their "latest effort to become more eco-friendly." The Bolts have already significantly reduced their use of single-use plastics and have cut down on plastic utensils.

Meralco was not the only PBA team to hold a beach clean-up in the resort.

A week before, the TNT Tropang GIGA also did their own clean-up, as both squads have been training in Laoag in anticipation of the PBA season.

TNT has since returned to Metro Manila, while Meralco is expected to wrap up its training this week.

