Karate: James de los Santos bags 2 more gold medals

World top e-kata player James De Los Santos is inching closer to duplicating his 36-gold medal haul last year by clinching two more medals in separate online tournaments recently.

The Pinoy karateka ruled the Okinawa E-Tournament World Series #3 and the WIHROO International E-Karate Tournament to claim his 27th and 28th gold medals for 2021.

In the Okinawa E-tournament World Series, he beat Abdellatif Choukri of Morocco in the finals to nab his 27th gold.

He beat Abdelali Tahoulit of Algeria in the finals of the WIHROO 2021 International Karate E-Tournament to net another gold.

"Competing in so many tournaments in a month is quite exhausting; some people tell me to take a break. But I won't stop, because I am inching closer to my goal!" said De Los Santos.

This means he is just eight gold medals away from duplicating his 2020 record.

