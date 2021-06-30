Football: Kaya, United City absorb heavy losses in AFC Champions League

United City FC absorbed a huge 7-0 loss against Deagu FC of Korea. Photo courtesy of the AFC

Both United City FC and Kaya FC registered disappointing results in their second matches of the 2021 AFC Champions League, Tuesday evening.

United City, the reigning Philippines Football League (PFL) champions, were dealt a 7-0 shellacking by Deagu FC at the Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

A Cesinha goal at the 23rd minute opened the floodgates for Deagu, and the Korean side entered the break with a 3-0 lead after goals from Edgar Silva and Kim Jin-hyuk.

An Yong-Woo registered a second-half brace, and goals from Park Han-Bin and Jung Chi-In completed the rout. It was Deagu FC's biggest ever win in the competition, bringing them to second place in Group I with six points.

United City, meanwhile, remain at one point following their opening day draw with Beijing FC.

At the Pathum Thani Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Kaya FC succumbed to Vietnam champions Viettel FC, 5-0, in Group F.

Early goals by Nguyen Hoang Duc and Caique set the tone for Viettel FC, as the Vietnam side leapt to second place in their group with three points.

It was Kaya's second consecutive defeat in the Champions League, having bowed to BG Pathum United, 4-1, in their previous game.

The Philippine side sits at the bottom of the group.