Boxing: Donaire insists fight against 'unprofessional' Casimero is off

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxing champion Nonito Donaire on Wednesday insisted that he will no longer fight John Riel Casimero in a bantamweight title unification bout, as the two camps continue trading barbs.

The camp of "The Filipino Flash" has alleged that Casimero is evading testing from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA). Moreover, Donaire was irked about the statements allegedly made by Casimero against his wife, Rachel, who also serves as his trainer and manager.

In a statement on his social media accounts, Donaire said that he stands "for VADA 24/7/365 testing for all boxers."

"This should never be refused or delayed," he said.

The Donaire camp has repeatedly claimed that Casimero has yet to submit the necessary documents to VADA, despite the insistence of Casimero's trainer that the boxer has been enrolled in VADA testing "for a long time."

Donaire was unconvinced, however, and claimed to have proof that the Casimero camp "was neither honest nor forthcoming in providing the proper information to begin VADA drug testing."

"As we've said before, we cancelled the fight when they delayed turning in the VADA paperwork for five days," he explained.

When they cancelled the fight, Casimero's VADA paperwork "suddenly appear(ed)," said Donaire.

But Donaire also made it clear that he was against any form of bullying, as well as disrespect of women and children.

"I stand against misogynistic culture," he said.

"A grown man recently told the mother of my boys to 'snack on his ----'. We cannot ignore this unprofessional behavior. We cannot excuse the disgusting trolling memes created of my wife as 'just for entertainment,'" Donaire said.

Donaire said that they have to maintain a "respectable character… for the future generations to emulate" and challenged boxing promoters and network to "veer away from unacceptable behavior."

Ultimately, "The Filipino Flash" said he does not want to give Casimero a platform or the opportunity to fight him, given his antics.

"As much as I want to knock him out, I'm going to take the high road and instead of highlighting his misbehaviors, I'm not going to give his example the stage or the payday that comes with it," he said.

The bout, originally scheduled for August 14, would have unified the WBC and WBO bantamweight titles.

