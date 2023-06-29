Sisi Rondina has encouraging words for Deanna Wong

Photos from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Sisi Rondina did not disappoint the fans who patiently awaited her return to indoor volleyball as she led the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in its opening win in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

Rondina collected 14 points on 13 attacks and a block to spearhead Choco Mucho’s 25-14, 25-7, 25-16 victory over the Farm Fresh Foxies on Thursday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

But despite an impressive PVL debut, Rondina admitted that she is still adjusting after being out of indoor volleyball for nearly four years.

The former UAAP MVP said she wants to show her full potential to make her setter Deanna Wong feel that her sets are good.

“Ako talaga honestly, gusto ko iparamdam kay Deanna na maganda siya mag-set. Ganun ako every setter na kasama ko gusto ko iparamdam sa kanya na ang ganda ng set mo, kahit pinapalo gusto ko pinupuntos ko kaagad,” she said.

“Kumbaga hindi ako makakapalo kung wala 'yung setter. Ganun 'yung gusto ko iparamdam sa kanya.”

Wong also welcomed the addition of Rondina to the Flying Titans, adding that they came from the same hometown.

“Really grateful kasi before napag-usapan namin maging teammates coming both from our home province Cebu,” said Wong, who finished with eight points in the game.

She also lauded Rondina’s contribution from both ends of the court aside from her extensive experience in beach volleyball.

Wong revealed that Rondina was supposed to join Choco Mucho last year but it did not push through “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

“Nagkaka-connect agad tapos nagkakaintindihan so just really grateful na andyan siya kasi malaking tulong hindi lang through offense and defense and through what she’ve learn dun nga sa international beach volley. Laking tulong niya po sa team,” she added.

Asked if she felt pressured on her first game, Rondina said she did not feel nervous on her return, thanks to her familiarity with most of the players in all the participating teams.

“Ako, honestly, hindi ako kinabahan. Parang normal lang ba kasi mas kakabahan ako sa beach volleyball kasi international. Dito kasi parang same faces and ang iniisip ko lang kanina kailangan ko magtrabaho and kailangan kong makatulong,” she said.