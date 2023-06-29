PVL to push through with third conference, says Palou

PVL President Ricky Palou. File photo

MANILA – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is committed to push through with a third conference for its 2023 season, amid the alleged sanction imposed by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on the league.

Earlier Thursday, a report from The Daily Tribune surprised the volleyball community after a memo, signed by federation president Ramon "Tats" Suzara, revealed that PNVF is imposing a sanction for holding a tournament within the national team period.

The PNVF claimed that the PVL violated the Article 6.1.1.b of the FIVB Sports Regulations 2022 that states that “the national team period from 16 May to 15 October shall be prioritized in the calendar.”

In the memo, PVL clubs will not be able to secure International Transfer Certificates (ITC) for foreign guest players which is very crucial for the upcoming third conference of the season as it parades an import per team.

But PVL President Ricky Palou kept his optimism about the issue, saying that they can still discuss it among the PNVF and FIVB officials, who will be coming to the country for the Volleyball Nations League in July.

“Tats was saying na mayroong sulat ang FIVB na we can proceed with this conference pero hindi sila mag-iissue ng ITC for the third conference or the Reinforced Conference pero sabi ko pwede naman pag-usapan ‘yan ‘di ba. Dadating naman yung FIVB,” Palou told reporters.

“I think everything can be resolved naman. We just have to sit down and [talk] about all the problems and issues and then come up with a decision.”

He also admitted that they have reached out to PVL team managers and owners but they will be needing several days before providing a plan.

“We discussed with the team managers and they’re going to go back with their principals, the owners of the clubs, and then get back to us. We need a couple of days. By next week we’ll know what the plans are but we definitely will have a third conference with or without the imports,” Palau continued.

The PVL is hoping to resolve the issue after the VNL hosting of the country but they assured the public that with or without imports, the third conference will push through.

“Hindi naman worried ang mga teams. Kasi sa kanila, with or without imports we’ll have a third conference e. Kasi sa kanila naman, ang hinahabol nila exposure ‘di ba? So they really want a conference whether there are imports or not, I’m sure they will want to go on,” he added.

Petro Gazz Angels is the defending reinforced conference champions.