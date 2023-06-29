PVL: Petro Gazz bounces back with tight win vs Foton

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Petro Gazz Angels clinched their first win in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference at the expense of the gritty Foton Tornadoes on Thursday.

Petro Gazz welcomed Foton in a hard way with a 25-23, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20 win at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Angels recovered from a four-set opening loss to Cignal HD Spikers to improve their record at 1-1 in Pool B.

Grethcel Soltones tallied game-high 17 points while also getting solid contributions from Jona Sabete (15), Aiza Maizo-Pontillas (13), and Remy Palma (13) for the win.

It was a nip-and-tuck battle in the fourth frame until Soltones went for a couple of off-the-block hits to give Angels a 16-14 lead.

Foton committed two errors later on that gave the Petro Gazz a 19-15 breather. The Tornadoes cut their deficit, 19-21, but an attack error followed by a rejection of Palma allowed Angels to move closer to victory, 23-19.

Shaya Adorador collected 17 points while Jasmine Nabor added 10 to still give Foton an impressive debut in the PVL.

After losing the second frame, Angels tightened their grip to the upperhand as Sabete scored a block, 22-17.

But a pair of kills from Foton kept the latter alive, 22-19. Palma unleashed a quick hit for a 24-20 gap in the third.

The Tornadoes momentarily kept themselves alive with an off-the-block spike of Nene Bautista before a net touch called against Petro Gazz, 22-24.

Sabete, however, capped the set with a through-the-block spike.