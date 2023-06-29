PVL: Creamline pummels Gerflor to go 2-0

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – There’s no stopping defending champions Creamline Cool Smashers as they crushed newbies Gerflor Defenders in straight sets in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference Thursday.

Creamline registered yet another overwhelming victory, 25-18, 25-11, 25-12, to spoil the Defenders’ league debut at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Cool Smashers improved to 2-0 and have yet to drop a set in the conference.

Tots Carlos led the charge for Creamline with 15 points, while Jema Galanza had 10 markers to gift team captain Alyssa Valdez a win on her 30th birthday.

Valdez chipped in four points while playing just two sets in her birthday game.

After a convincing opening set performance, Creamline zoomed to a 9-1 start in the second set, capped by back-to-back aces of Galanza.

A rejection by Ced Domingo on an attack by Gerflor made it a 10-point game, 14-4, and Creamline never looked back since then.

They even erected a 14-point lead as Bernadeth Pons scored her first PVL point through a block, 22-8. It was also the beach volleyball star who ended the set with an off-the-block kill.

In the third frame, the winningest team in the league stepped on the gas pedal anew for an 8-3 opening salvo before a drop ball from Jia de Guzman stretched the gap to eight, 4-12.

Creamline created a 10-point advantage as Rose Vargas destroyed the hands of the Defenders, 18-8. A quick hit of Domingo gave Cool Smashers a lead for good, 22-9.

Andrea Marzan and Justine Dorog only had six points apiece for Gerflor.