Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao. PBA Images

Rain or Shine coach Heng Guiao is clear on the type of players he is after when the PBA Annual Draft takes place months from now.

"We're looking at size," said Guiao in the PBA website as he contemplates on his choices for their first round picks at Nos. 3 and 4.

"Siguro, 'yung the best talent available with the best size. Iyun ang priority namin sa (first round) picks namin."

But his plans might get derailed by the owners of picks 1 and 2.

Terrafirma owns the top overall pick while Blackwater, like the Dyip and Elasto Painters, has the rights to the No. 2 overall choice.

It is still not clear who will be joining the Sept. 17 draft although some names have already been floated around, like Justine Baltazar, Brandon Bates, Keith Datu, Luis Villegas and Kemark Carino.

Christian Bunag, Kevin Villafranca, Darwish Bederi, JBoy Gob and Henry Galinato have also been mentioned although if they would apply would only be known starting July 17 when the league begins accepting applications.

But the Rain or Shine coach is optimistic he would be able to land at least one of those prospects should they do decide to join.

"If we can blend those talents with what we already have malamang mabibigyan namin ng magandang laban 'yung mga established teams," said Guiao.

Guiao also has plans for their two second round picks at Nos. 15 and 24 overall.

"Maybe in the second round baka p'wede kaming magpalaki sa guwardiya. Kasi mga guwardiya namin ngayon parehong maliliit, sina Andrei (Caracut) at Anton (Asistio)," said Guiao.

"Baka meron pang malaking guwardiya sa second round, so that's another need that we feel we have to fill up, the option that we could play with bigger guards."