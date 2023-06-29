Gilas in full-force but falls short vs Finland

From the PBA website

Gilas Pilipinas came in full force in their second tune-up game in Estonia, but still fell short against Finland.

Not even the presence of Scottie Thompson and Justin Brownlee helped Gilas complete a comeback against the Finns, who escaped with an 89-85 win late Wednesday in Tallinn, Estonia.

It was Gilas' second straight defeat in their European camp.

Finland exploded from beyond the arc with 13 three-pointers and ruled the rebounding department with 55 boards to hold off Gilas.

Previously, Gilas bowed to Estonia, 81-71.

Thompson played against Finland after recovering from back spasm and naturalized player Justin Brownlee was no longer bothered by cramps.

They aided the nationals to stay within striking distance of Finland most of the game. But it was not enough to topple the Finnish.

The European camp is part of Gilas' preparations for the FIBA World Cup.