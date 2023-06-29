FIBA World Cup tickets ‘much cheaper’ than NBA, organizers explain

NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony with June Mar Fajardo. FIBA.basketball



Ticket prices for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 were set based on the “inputs of different groups” and are far more affordable than those of NBA games, while having virtually the same production value, competition level, and overall entertainment experience, deputy event director Erika Dy of the Philippines’ Local Organizing Committee said Wednesday.

Speaking to the press during the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP)’s Invitational Games which served as the official FIBA test event ahead of the World Cup, Dy said: “It was based mostly on concerts because they view this as a global event, which it is. To be honest, when you look at it, they’re much cheaper than the NBA. Medyo nakakagulat lang kasi ‘yung industry natin, sanay sa very low prices for a basketball game.”

Rates for the upcoming World Cup in August will depend on the venue and the countries playing.

For instance, a one-day pass at the Mall of Asia Arena on August 26 inclusive of two games which pits the United States against New Zealand in the main event costs P999 (Gen Ad) to P29,199 for selected Lower Box, Patron, and Courtside seats, according to the World Cup's official ticketing website.

• CAT5 (Gen Ad): P999

• CAT4 (Upper Box): P9,599

• CAT3 (Lower Box baseline view): P16,599

• CAT2 (Lower Box corner view): 21,199

• CAT1 (Select Lower Box, Patron, and Courtside): 29,199

According to several reports, NBA players who already signified commitment to play for Team USA in the World Cup include Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and Paolo Banchero.

A non-US game day in the same venue, on the other hand, costs a little less, like the August 29 slate that has a Lithuania-Montenegro tiff for its second affair.

• CAT5: P999

• CAT4: P4,999

• CAT3: 11,799

• CAT2: 16,599

• CAT1: P22,199

In order to watch groups seeing action at the Araneta Coliseum, fans will also have to shell out similar amounts.

For instance, the August 28 Big Dome match date featuring Serbia and Puerto Rico has the following rates:

• CAT5 (Gen Ad): P999

• CAT4 (Upper Box): P7,299

• CAT3 (Box): P14,199

• CAT2 (Select Patron seats): P18,899

• CAT1 (Select Patron, Box, and Courtside seats): P25,699

As of late June, there are no more single game passes for Gilas’ Big Dome games, which means spectators must opt for the two-day package consisting of four games from August 29 to 30, which includes a Gilas-Italy showdown on the 29th:

• CAT5: P1,999

• CAT4: P14,599

• CAT3: P28,399

• CAT2: P37,799

The Gilas day pass for its opener on August 25 versus Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena, meanwhile, are still available for the following prices:

• CAT5 (Upper Box): P999

• CAT4 (Lower Box B): P7,299

• CAT3 (Lower Box Regular): P14,199

• CAT2 (Lower Box Premium): 18,899

Aside from two-day passes, there are also five-game team passes which will allow fans to watch the three group stage games and two second round games of the nation of their choice.

These prices shoot up even more as the premier international basketball tournament progresses to its latter rounds.

For the finals on September 10, tickets range from P22,199 to a whopping P63,799. The cheapest ticket a paying fan can get during the playoffs is P1,399 (General Admission).

While these price tags look mind-boggling at first, Dy is right saying that they are more affordable than NBA games, with fans not having to travel to the United States anymore to witness world-class hoops entertainment.

“It’s a matter of our marketing team making the public realize that this is at par with NBA games which are far more expensive,” Dy continued.

According to TicketMaster, the cheapest ticket to watch the San Antonio Spurs-Miami Heat preseason game on October 13 is priced at US$35, or roughly P1,900.

Moreover, the October 18 preseason meeting between Victor Wembanyama’s Spurs and the Houston Rockets at the AT&T Center have the following equivalent charges, per VividSeats:

Balcony: P1,600-P2,200

Terrace: P4,800-P10,890

Plaza Level: P15,600-P18,900

Charter Level: P43,000-P46,000

The value of tickets will rise further during the regular season, when many different narratives unfold, superstars clash, and NBA teams progress to become playoff contenders.

Ten years ago, the Rockets, then led by James Harden and Jeremy Lin, figured against Paul George’s Indiana Pacers in an NBA Global Games preseason game attended by thousands of Filipino fans. The ticket rates at the time were already through the roof: P550, P4,200, P8,400, P27,000, and P32,300.

Dy said there were naturally many considerations before the World Cup’s organizing teams arrived with such specific rates. The event is set to gather even more star power, with ambassadors like Pau Gasol, Yao Ming, Luis Scola, Dirk Nowitzki, and Carmelo Anthony all expected to attend.

World-class sports entertainment

Last March, Team USA managing director Grant Hill also expressed his excitement about the Philippines’ conduct of the games, which will come with a complete in-arena entertainment experience.

“I was absolutely blown away in Manila. I went to games, I think it was the Astrodome, the PBA, it felt like I was in the NBA. The in-game entertainment was identical to what we did at that time at the NBA, thousands of people were camped out,” Hill shared.

The games last Wednesday also rehearsed that aspect, with gimmicks such as t-shirt tosses, halftime performances, and raffle contests for the live audience.

“Grabe ‘yung setup dito, from all the extra stuff during the warm-up to the halftime show that was fantastic, parang NBA game talaga. It was really nice to be a part of it,” Ben Phillips, whose La Salle Green Archers played at the MOA Arena, said.

“I saw during the pre-game that they were shooting t-shirts and the music was alive. I think the mascot had some of the best dance moves I’ve seen in a while. I think just keeping that same energy, keeping everyone involved is going to do wonders for all of the attendees, especially when Team USA is here.”

The SBP also hired hosts to facilitate the in-game entertainment. At the MOA Arena, the cheerdance squads of De La Salle-College of St. Benilde and Mapua University provided the halftime show.

Come August, Dy added the three venues to be used by the Philippines in the World Cup will be configured in a way that is at par with FIBA’s standards for the prestigious tournament, in hopes of delivering the ultimate experience for basketball fans touted as the world’s best.

“Talagang execution time na. The plans are in place. Kaya nga tayo nagte-test event na ganito, kasi kahit 100 percent na ang plano mo, hangga’t di ka mapunta sa actual, hindi mo makikita ang little details,” she said.

“There’s gonna be a lot of improvement in terms of dressing up the venue. Obviously, it’s very bare now, but we’re just trying to get the foot traffic right. I think there’s just a little more construction, but we are on schedule. We will get there by August.”

