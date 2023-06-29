ARQ Builders-FEU, Wingbe Apartelle collide for Agusan del Sur tilt crown

ARQ Builders-FEU and Wingbe Apartelle & Adbio Medica OPC arranged a finals duel in the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament after emerging as the top two teams through the pool phase in Agusan del Sur.

The Tamaraws gutted out a 63-57 squeaker over Bustamante Construction-Adamson on Wednesday at Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium in Bayugan City for their second win.

Xyrus Torres drilled the game-sealing freebies to finish with 14 points, while Royce Alforque had 12 as FEU warded off a late rally from Adamson.

"Nagpakatatag lang talaga yung mga bata at dumepende kami sa depensa namin kasi yun talaga ang magpapanalo sa amin," said coach Denok Miranda.

The Tamaraws, though, no longer had to wait for its finals foe after falling to Wingbe Apartelle, 73-64, in the nightcap.

Former Letran guard Kenny Rogers Rocacurva uncorked 15 points and three rebounds, veteran playmaker Ryan Costelo nabbed 13 points and four boards, and ex-Southwestern U big man Landry Sanjo dropped an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double in the victory.

"Kung sino na lang talaga yung mas may malaking puso bukas, sila yung mananalo," said coach Ogie Gumatay as the selection team earlier routed Vincare Pharma-LPU, 92-72.

Both FEU and Wingbe Apartelle ended their campaigns with identical 2-1 win-loss slates and will dispute the P300,000 cash prize on Thursday in this tourney sponsored by Bayugan Mayor Kirk Asis and Vice Mayor Kim Lope Asis and is organized by Van Halen Parmis. The second placer will take home P200,000.

Meanwhile, John Barba's 30 points lifted Vincare Pharma-LPU past Bustamante Construction-Adamson, 86-83.

The third-year guard unloaded nine points on the payoff period, on top of his eight rebounds, as the Pirates outlasted the Soaring Falcons.

Mac Guadana also got 15 points, four assists, and three steals, and Renzo Villegas had 11 and four.

Matty Erolon paced Adamson with 16 points and five rebounds, as Jerom Lastimosa had 15 points and four boards before going down with an apparent knee injury.

The two sides, ending up with 1-2 records, will face off anew in the battle for third with the winner claiming P150,000 and the loser P100,000.