Alyssa Valdez relishes chance to play on her birthday

Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – Volleyball star and Creamline Cool Smashers skipper Alyssa Valdez turned 30 years old on Thursday in front of her fans as they faced the Gerflor Defenders at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

And it became extra sweet as the Cool Smashers flexed their muscles anew with a dominating 25-18, 25-11, 25-12 victory for a 2-0 record in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference.

According to Valdez, this is not the first time she celebrated her birthday at a game.

“Most of the time din laging may game ng birthday ko. It's always a reminder for me kung bakit ako naglalaro, kung ano 'yung reason kung bakit ako nandito sa kinakatayuan ko ngayon, it's because of the volleyball fans, the volleyball community, and my teammates as well and all the teams na napuntahan ko,” she said after finishing with four points in the match.

She also said that their second win was a result of a total team effort – from the coaching staff to the players – noting that they had a tight opening schedule.

Creamline had to play in the first two playdates of the PVL Invitationals before a 13-day break for their next match.

“It's just the beginning of this conference. Every game counts. For today's ang saya kasi lahat naka-contribute pero hopefully, it's a confidence-booster for everyone going into our next game after a long break,” Valdez said.

And while her team pummeled the Gerflor newbies, Valdez believed that the PVL expansion – bringing a mix of young and veteran players – levels up the competitiveness in Philippine volleyball.

That said, the multi-awarded athlete said her team is ready to take on the challenges brought by all the teams in the PVL.

“'Di naman talaga natin maiiwasan na may mga papasok na mas magagaling, mas mga bata and mas pulido na mga team but we'll work harder for our team to keep on doing well here in the PVL,” she said.