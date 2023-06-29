Adamson, FEU, Lyceum to join tilt in Agusan del Sur

Handout

MANILA – Adamson University, Far Eastern University (FEU), and Lyceum of the Philippines University ramp up their preseason preparations as they head to Bayugan City in Agusan del Sur.

The three collegiate teams will battle it out in the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitational Basketball Tournament on June 26 to 29 at Lope Asis Memorial Gymnasium.

Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Jerom Lastimosa will lead the charge for the Nash Racela-coached Soaring Falcons as they emerge as the team-to-beat in this four-team tourney.

But not to be left behind are the Tamaraws, now under new head coach Denok Miranda, which will have Xyrus Torres and Cholo Anonuevo spearheading the attack.

The Pirates are also a tough draw with coach Gilbert Malabanan leaning on the leadership of Enoch Valdez and Mac Guadana as they look to ride the wave from their Final Four appearance last NCAA Season 98.

Awaiting these fancied Manila-based teams is the Wingbe Apartelle & Ad Bio Medica OPC selection team under the guidance of Cebu Institute of Technology University Wildcats head coach Edsel Vallena.

The champion of the invitational tilt, sponsored by Bayugan Mayor Kirk Asis and Vice Mayor Kim Lope Asis, will bag the P300,000 cash prize, with the second placer taking home P2000,000, third placer P150,000, and fourth placer P100,000.

FEU won the last edition of the tourney in 2019, outlasting the SWU-Phinma Cobras-Vincare Pharma, 84-61, in the championship match.