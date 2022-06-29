Vargas on Magsayo: We know he carries great power

Mark Magsayo (right) fighting it out with Gary Russell Jr. for the WBC featherweight title. Mitchell Leff, Getty Images/AFP

Unbeaten Mexican challenger Rey Vargas admitted that Mark Magsayo's punching power is something he has been preparing for ahead of their July 9 world title clash.

Magsayo will be making his first title defense of his WBC featherweight crown against Vargas at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas in a card to be staged by Showtime.

"This is going to be exciting combat from start to finish. We know that he has great power, but we'll be ready to counter that, and anything else he brings to the ring," said Vargas in Boxingscene.

"This is going to be a magnificent fight and I can’t wait to step in there and compete."

Vargas, a former super bantamweight champion, holds a record of 35-0 with 22 KOs. In his most previous outing, he scored a decision win over Leonardo Baez in his featherweight debut in November 2021.

Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) won the WBC crown by beating longtime champion Gary Russell Jr. last January.

He is also looking forward to meeting Vargas in the ring.

"We are preparing for a strong Mexican fighter in Rey Vargas. Everyone knows what the Philippines vs. Mexico boxing rivalry brings to the ring and I’m excited to display my talents for the boxing fans in Texas and watching around the world," Magsayo said.