San Miguel Beer took the solo lead in the PBA Philippine Cup via a 99-93 win over slumping Rain or Shine on Wednesday at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Despite missing a few of their players, the Beermen managed to launch a balanced attack against the Elasto Painters, who fell to their 5th loss in 6 games.

CJ Perez and 5 other Beermen dished out double digit figures to sail to their 5th win against 1 defeat.

Perez scored 21 points, while Marcio Lassiter and Rodney Brondial had 16 markers each.

June Mar Fajardo scored 10 points and collared 16 boards while dishing out 7 assists. Jerico Cruz tallied 14 points and Simon Enciso added 12.

Jewel Ponferada had 20 points for Rain or Shine.

(More details to follow.)