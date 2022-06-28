San Miguel Beer is tied for first place in the league standings along with Barangay Ginebra. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel Beer will try to rack up a second straight win on Wednesday when they take on the Rain Or Shine Elasto Painters in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The Beermen are coming off a confidence-boosting rout of the Converge FiberXers last Sunday, where CJ Perez tallied a triple-double in a 111-92 victory.

Game time is at 6 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

"We know na if we had a good game today, pwede namin dalhin in the next few games, dahil sunod-sunod ang mga game namin," noted San Miguel coach Leo Austria.

The comfortable win against Converge gave San Miguel a 4-1 win-loss record, putting them in a tie with Barangay Ginebra for the top spot in the league standings. Moreover, it allowed them to bounce back from a slim loss to the Gin Kings in their previous game.

Austria said that their quick recovery was crucial, given the short nature of the elimination round of the All-Filipino Conference.

"Isang panalo mo, pwede kang umakyat. Isang talo, pwedeng bumaba," he said. "Katulad ng last game, natalo kami. From No. 1, naging No. 3 agad kami. And then nanalo kami ngayon, siguro aakyat kami."

The Beermen are now looking to build on their win against Converge as they head into a crucial stretch of games, with Austria making it clear that they have their eyes set on a top two finish in the elimination round.

The top two seeds in the All-Filipino will earn twice-to-beat bonuses in the quarterfinals against the seventh and eight seeded teams.

"The second half of eliminations is very important dahil right now, we don't know who will be No. 1 or No. 2 after the elimination. Of course, the target, the goal namin is to get into the Top 2," said Austria.

"We have to prepare hard dahil the next few games, pabigat ng pabigat ito," he added.

After Wednesday's game against Rain or Shine (1-4), the Beermen will be back in action Friday against NorthPort before taking on TNT on Thursday next week.

Opening the day's double-header is the showdown between TNT Tropang GIGA (5-2) and NorthPort Batang Pier (2-3) at 3 p.m.