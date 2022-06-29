Obiena sets season-best in return from COVID-19 bout

Philippine's EJ Obiena reacts during the Pole Vault Men competition of the ISTAF INDOOR (Internationales Stadionfest) international athletics meeting on February 5, 2021 in Berlin. File photo/ Tobias Schwarz, AFP

EJ Obiena showed no lingering effects of a recent bout with COVID-19 as delivered his best performance of 2022 so far in the Taby Stavhoppsgala in Sweden.

The Filipino pole vaulter cleared a season-best 5.92 meters to take the gold medal in the event.

Placing second was his training partner, former Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil, who cleared 5.82 meters. Simen Guttormsen completed the podium with a mark of 5.72 meters.

Obiena cleared 5.92 meters in two attempts, while Braz missed the mark in three tries, allowing the Filipino to secure the top spot.

Obiena then attempted to set a new personal best, but fouled on all three attempts at clearing 6.01 meters.

This was Obiena's first competition since ruling the European City of Sports in Italy in May. He announced on June 15 that he had tested positive for COVID-19, which forced him to miss the Oslo Bislett Games and the Meeting de Paris.

Obiena will be back in action on Thursday for the BAUHAUS-Galan in Stockholm, the next stop of the Diamond League.