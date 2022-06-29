NCAA: EAC snatches first win at Lyceum's expense

MANILA, Philippines -- Emilio Aguinaldo College finally secured its first victory of the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament, Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Generals snapped a five-match losing streak after a 26-28, 25-15, 27-25, 25-17 triumph against Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Krizzia Reyes powered EAC with 24 points on 22 kills, along with 13 digs and six receptions. Team captain Cathrine Almazan backed her up with 14 points.

Lyceum drew first blood, winning the extended first set off a service ace by Denise Dolorito.

But the Lady Pirates struggled in the next three frames, committing a bevy of unforced errors while also having few answers for Reyes and Almazan's hits.

EAC had a 43-39 advantage in kills, and the Lady Generals also drew 48 free points off the Lady Pirates' unforced errors.

Jewel Maligmat came through with 16 points, including two service aces, while Dolorito also had two aces to finish with 14 points for Lyceum.

The Lady Pirates dropped to 3-3 in the season.