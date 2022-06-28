MANILA, Philippines -- College of St. Benilde took just a little over an hour to dismiss Mapua and secure a fifth straight win in the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament, Tuesday at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Blazers overpowered the Lady Cardinals, 25-17, 25-11, 25-12, wrapping up the match in just an hour and seven minutes.

"We prepared for them so it's good na nakuha namin," said CSB coach Jerry Yee.

St. Benilde had a massive 41-19 advantage in kills, and also won the blocking (4-1) and serving (6-1) departments. Playmaker Cloanne Mondoñedo was credited with 18 excellent sets while also contributing 10 digs and six points, including two aces.

Jade Gentapa had 12 points, Mycah Go also had 12 points to go with 10 receptions, while Gayle Pascual added nine points for CSB.

Mapua, which dropped in a tie with Lyceum of the Philippines University at 3-2, was far from the team that won three straight matches.

Tere Manalo led the scoring for the Lady Cardinals with seven points, but their main guns Jonina Fernandez and Nicole Ong were held to a combined three points.

Go and Pascual joined forces in winning the first set for CSB, before Michelle Gamit took charge in giving the Taft-based spikers a 2-0 set lead.

This marks the fourth time this season that St. Benilde has won in straight sets.

In the second match, Arellano University recovered from a blip in the second set to take down Letran, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20.

The Lady Chiefs improved to 5-1, keeping them within striking distance of the Lady Blazers in the league standings.

Team captain Carla Donato led the way for Arellano with 16 points, while three other players scored in double-digits as the Lady Chiefs fired 59 kills against Letran.

