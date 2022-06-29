Alex Eala at the W60 Madrid tilt in Spain. Photo courtesy of Michael Eala on Instagram

MANILA – Alex Eala of the Philippines posted two easy victories at the W25 Palma del Rio in Spain on Tuesday to reach the singles second round and doubles quarterfinals of the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour event.

The 17-year-old Eala, who reached a career-high ranking of WTA World No. 337 on Monday, eliminated Jimar Geraldine Gerald Gonzalez of Chile, 6-2, 6-0, in the opening round.

Despite having no aces to match the four aces of Gerald Gonzalez, Eala limited her double faults to two, while her Chilean opponent served six double faults.

After soaring to a 4-1 lead in the first set, Eala got the chance to serve for the set at 5-2. She closed it out in 33 minutes at 6-2.

The opening game of the second set went to deuce, and Eala came through with a break of serve, 1-0.

She held serve then broke to love to be at 3-0, and had a love service game to proceed with a 4-0 lead.

Serving for the match at 5-0, Eala earned three match points and won, 6-0, to book a spot in the second round versus either No. 2 seed Jessika Ponchet of France or Valeria Savinykh of Russia.

The $25,000 tournament, also known as the W25+H Palma del Rio or Open Generali Ciudad de Palma del Río, is Eala’s 12th professional tournament of the season.

Eala, the 2021 W15 Manacor and 2022 W25 Chiang Rai champion, returned a few hours later to the outdoor hard courts of Polideportivo Municipal el Pandero for the doubles draw.

No. 4 seeds Eala and Marina Bassols Ribera of Spain thrashed the Spanish duo of Adriana Cortes and Patricia Rodriguez Carretero, 6-0, 6-0, in 47 minutes.

In the first set, they held serve to love for a 3-0 edge and broke to clinch the bagel, 6-0, after being at 40-30.

They breezed to a 5-0 lead in the second set and broke at 40-30 to take the win, 6-0.

In the quarterfinals scheduled at Court 2 on Wednesday, Eala and Bassols Ribera will take on Marta Huqi Gonzalez Encinas of Spain and Ashley Lahey of the United States.

Just over a week ago, Eala and Bassols Ribera dueled at the W60 Madrid final, which went in favor of the home bet in straight sets.

