Shiga includes Kiefer Ravena in 12-man lineup for B.League season

MANILA, Philippines -- Though he remains embroiled in a contract dispute with the PBA, Kiefer Ravena was included in the 12-man lineup of the Shiga Lakestars for the 2021-22 season of the B.League.

Ravena signed with Shiga as an Asian import in early June, but the PBA was quick to put a stop to his plans. The PBA Board of Governors ruled that Ravena must honor the contract he signed with the NLEX Road Warriors, and thus officially barred him from playing in Japan.

Nonetheless, he was included in the Lakestars' roster released on Tuesday.

"The average age at the start of the season was 26, making it the youngest lineup in club history," the team announced. "Under the new head coach Luis Gil Torres, the club as a whole will fight through the new season."

Shiga also brought in reinforcements in Ovie Soko, Novar Gadson, and Sean O'Mara. The pair of Daichi Nomoto and Tomonori Imagawa was retained from last season.

Also in the roster are: Reon Shibuta, Tomomasa Ozawa, Teppei Kashiwagura, Shotaro Hayashi, Naoto Moriyama, and Koya Kawamata.

It remains to be seen if Ravena will be allowed to play for Shiga once the B.League season starts in October.

Shiga went 23-36 in the B.League's West region last season, and missed the playoffs.

