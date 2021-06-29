PBA: Ginebra not yet ready to defend All-Filipino crown, says Tenorio

From what the "Tinyente" has been seeing in practices, the Barangay Ginebra Gin are is still far from the ideal shape needed to defend their All-Filipino title.

LA Tenorio said the Kings are just around 70 percent in game-shape due to the long layoff caused by limited practices.

"No basketball for almost six months, medyo mahirap kunin yun for almost a month (of training). So little by little, step by step, we're getting there especially with our new guys and of course, Christian Standhardinger," said the 2020 All-Filipino Finals MVP in the PBA website.

"A lot of work to do. Marami pa talaga."

Their prized acquisition Christian Standhardinger is still undergoing recuperation from an old injury, he said.

Because of this, the Fil-German had to sit out their practices in Lipa, Batangas.

"For now he's still injured. He's still recovering from a past injury. We want to make sure that before the opening he will be 100 percent, that's why we're not forcing him to practice right away," said Tenorio.

Ginebra won the all-Filipino title in the season's lone conference for 2020 by beating TnT Tropang Giga.

"We know it's gonna be really hard this coming conference kasi lahat ng teams nagpalakas talaga. And I think this is the hardest conference na lalaruin namin knowing na a lot of teams ang target kami, kasi kami ang defending champions," said Tenorio.

"So the thing that we did last bubble is I think, not good enough for this conference to defend the title. So we really have to double time our work."

