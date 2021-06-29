MMA: Pacio reacts to possible Adiwang match

If ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio survives his remaining challenges in the strawweight division, the next man up might be someone very close to him.

Pacio’s teammate Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang remains one of the strongest candidates in the strawweight division, and if he keeps winning, a possible clash between the two Team Lakay stars could be the next big match to make.

While that match could end up becoming one of the most exciting clashes in the division, Pacio has his own take.

“No. Not gonna happen,” he said.

“Of course, we value our brotherhood over everything. A brother is a brother. I don’t think that will happen. However, I believe Lito Adiwang will be a world champion in the future.”

Pacio emerged as one of the best athletes to come out of the Philippines, taking ONE Championship’s strawweight division by storm, and he continues to live up to the hype by remaining the sole Filipino world champion in the organization.

Adiwang, on the other hand, electrified the ONE crowd starting with “Rich Franklin’s ONE Super Series,” where he was awarded a contract on the main roster and then continued his destructive ways.

When asked about the possibility of that match against his teammate happening, “Thunder Kid” had a different take.

“As I’ve always said, I still have a lot of things to go through before reaching him,” Adiwang said.

“But I’ve already talked to Coach Mark about it, and we have a plan for it when we get to that point.

“I’ll just have to do the work to prove myself, beat everyone that’s in front of me, and when we’re there, that’s when we’ll address it. Let’s cross the bridge when we get there.”

