Kiefer Ravena pens sweet birthday greeting for Alyssa Valdez

Professional basketball star Kiefer Ravena took to social media to mark the birthday of volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez, calling his girlfriend the most generous person he knows.

On his Instagram account, Ravena posted several snaps with the volleyball star, accompanied by a heartfelt message.

“Happiest birthday to one of the strongest, most humble and most generous human beings I know. You inspire a lot of people with mere presence and make them better,” Ravena said in the caption.

Ravena also commended how selfless Valdez can be and how blessed he is to have her in his life.

“You make everything work when sometimes, you’ll sacrifice yourself. You spoil Blake and Louis like no other. Enjoy your Bubble Birthday Bash, babe!” he continued.

“We are blessed to have you in our lives. Continue to be the great person, daughter, leader, friend, partner that you truly are! Happiest Birthday, Sexbomb Alyssa! I love you!”

Last April, Valdez had a playful message to her boyfriend as the two celebrated their fifth anniversary as a couple.

Ravena also penned his girlfriend a message on their special day, comparing their relationship with the almost identical look of their two pet dogs.

Ravena and Valdez first revealed their relationship in 2016, in an interview on "Tonight with Boy Abunda."

