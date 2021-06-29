Boxing: Team Casimero denies disrespecting Donaire

The camp of John Riel Casimero insisted they still hold fellow world bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. in high regard despite their online spat.

Marc Yao who spoke for Casimero during an Instagram TV exchange with the Donaires also tried to clarify some of the issues that muddled the supposed world bantamweight title unification bout on August 14.

One of the issue involved Casimero's claim that Donaire refused to spar with him when the former came to the US.



"I know you're emotional now. Kinuwento lang niya yung experience niya noong bago lang siya sa Amerika," said Yao.

"'Yun lang yung kinuwento niya. He didn't mean to disrespect you, he is actually respecting you, you're a future hall of famer at nagagalak siyang makalaban ka. Kinuwento lang niya yung experience niya."

Donaire was offended after word spread online that he allegedly thumbed down a sparring session since he won't get anything out of it.

Although Donaire did not directly address the issue, he maintained he has helped Filipino boxers who approached him.



"Kung sino man ang Pilipinong pumasok, I helped them all... Kung alam mo lang kung ilang Pilipino ang binigyan ko ng pagkakataon," said Donaire.

Donaire then questioned the delay Casimero took before signing the fight contract.

The Fil-Am's camp suspected that it has something to do with the clause requiring both fighters to undergo 24/7 Vada (Voluntary Anti-Doping Association) testing.

"How come it took you from Tuesday to Saturday to sign the contract? What (MP Promotions president) Sean Gibbons has been playing, you know what? I'm done with this game," he said.

