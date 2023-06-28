UP hands San Beda 37-pt thrashing in SBP Invitational

MANILA -- University of the Philippines pounded a young San Beda University squad en route to a 99-62 blowout in the SBP Invitational Games on Wednesday.

The Fighting Maroons, still fresh from its FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup title conquest, leaned on CJ Cansino red-hot shooting while burying the Red Lions by as much as 38 points.

Cansino led UP with 19 points, while Francis Lopez added 15.

Janjan Felecilda and Chicco Briones added 11 apiece for UP.

San Beda struggled mightily in the scoring department that it only scored a measly 27 points in the first half.

UP took advantage widening the gap to 38 points in the final minute.

Clifford Jopia had 23 markers for San Beda, which also got 21 from Yukien Andrada.

Cansino said the game has been helpful in the process to condition himself to competition shape after missing the previous UAAP tourney.

"Almost one year akong di nakalaro. So sobrang thankful kami sa ganitong experience na nakalaro sa ganitong court at sa harap ng ganitong fans," he said.

The games are part of a series of simulation games in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup to be co-hosted by the Philippines this August.

"Sobrang thankful kami at nainvite kami para makatulong para sa preparation para sa darating na FIBA," said Cansino.