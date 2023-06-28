Transportation to PH Arena among key issues for World Cup organizers

The Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan in this photo taken on December 11, 2019. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The FIBA World Cup Local Organizing Committee are taking the necessary steps to avoid transportation issues ahead of the opening ceremonies at the Philippine Arena.

“Very important and crucial yung Philippine Arena kasi we’re trying to beat the record for the most attended FIBA game,” said Erika Dy, SBP's Deputy Director for Events, during the SBP Invitational Games at the MOA Arena.

But the traffic issues can hinder this goal, especially with how bad it was during one of the recent events in the Arena, which will host the game between Gilas Pilipinas and the Dominican Republic on August 25.

No less than David Crocker, Executive Director for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, attended the Bruno Mars concert last weekend at the Arena, and he experienced firsthand the heavy traffic issues in Bocaue.

“David Crocker attended the Bruno Mars concert. He was telling me that it took him an hour just to get out of the parking lot to the street, and then another hour to get to the exit in NLEX, then from there to Sofitel, which is the VIP hotel, I think an hour and a half,” shared Dy.

But she was quick to say that the organizing committee was already preparing and planning different solutions to avoid these issues when the World Cup opens on August 25.

“It’s a real problem. But the good news is that we sat down with the Philippine Arena management to address those issues, and a lot of solutions were on the table. We also plan to hire expert people to control the traffic para pati sila magkaron na ng template moving forward,” she said.

Dy also bared that they are readying to deploy buses for the audiences who will watch in Bulacan.

“Hopefully, magkaron na ng executable plan by August 13. The other big solution we have put in place is hiring 400 buses to shuttle people to the Philippine Arena to their P2P stations,” she added.

In addition, she said that their concern is for the VIPs, teams, players, and fans, which is why they are looking to aid this problem as soon as possible.

“Ang concern namin sa public is the general public. Hindi lang yung mga VIPs lang o yung players lang, gusto rin namin yung mga spectators will have the convenience of exiting the Arena in a few good minutes rather than hours.”

