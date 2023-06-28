

MANILA -- Ateneo de Manila University took a 90-85 victory over Colegio de San Juan de Letran during the SBP Invitational Games at the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Mason Amos paced the Blue Eagles in their come-from-behind win as they trailed the Knights for most part of the game.

Amos fired 16 points while Jared Brown had 16. Ateneo also got 11 markers from Andrew Bongo.

The Ateneans used a more balanced offense to offset the efforts of Kurt Reyson and Kobe Bryan Monje.

Reyson had 23 markers while Monje tallied 20 before fouling out.

The invitational is a test tournament organized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as it prepares for the hosting of the 2023 FIOBA World Cup of Basketball in August.

The other set of games related to the invitational are also taking place at the Mall of Asia Arena, one of the venues hosting the Cup.

"This time of the year we're always looking for good games. And Letran will always give us good games," said Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin.

"It's a chance for out team, the young players to get the experience of playing here at Araneta."

Amos said they had a tough time beating Letran, the reigning NCAA champion.

"They're very physical, very good team. It was really a good test for us, we pushed to the end and we've done enough," he said.