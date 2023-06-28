LA TRINIDAD – The scenes inside Eduard Folayang’s newly-opened facility – the Landslide Martial Arts Training Center – on Saturday helped Kevin Belingon and Honorio Banario forget for a moment that they are turning 36 and 34, respectively later this year.

The members of the Lions Nation MMA alliance were all smiles during the official announcement of the novel stable. Later, they would perform the traditional Igorot dance “Tayaw” using the “Gangsa” (gong) instrument. As the night wound down, the ceremony turned into a small party that marked the start of a new chapter in their careers.

For Belingon (20 wins, 10 losses), there is a sense of reinvigoration after he and his contemporaries changed directions this year while returning to their old stomping grounds in Km. 4, La Trinidad.

“Of course. Nakaka-motivate pa. Galing kami rito. Tapos bumalik kami ulit. ‘Yung mga memories namin every time na pumapasok kami rito, parang nagre-reflect. Pero siyempre, we already move forward,” the former ONE bantamweight world champion said.

“Kung ano man ‘yung plano sa future, ‘yun ang focus namin, ‘yun ang goal namin sa team na ‘to.”

Belingon is on a five-match losing skid under the ONE Championship banner; his last defeat came at the hands of Korean rising star Kim Jae-Woong, who stopped him in the first round of their November 2022 encounter.

But the Kiangan, Ifugao native said the past five months have been an “eye-opener” for him and his stablemates.

“I know our road is going to be a bit bumpy, pero siyempre kapag nagsama-sama kami, kakayanin namin lahat ang mga challenges na darating,” Belingon said.

“I am excited for this journey. Alam ko na pare-parehas kami ng mga kasama ko ng vision and principles. I am excited for this journey together with my brothers here.”

Belingon recently got promoted to a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, under the tutelage of coach Prof. Gibran Langbayan.

Upgrading himself, along with taking into consideration the inputs of his teammates, is something Belingon wants to harness to make up for a more competitive fighting style.

“Happy [ako] kasi nagkasama-sama kami rito sa Lions Nation MMA. Sila ang nakasama ko noon, training partners ko noon, and nagsama-sama ulit kami as a team,” he shared.

“‘Yung teamwork talaga, para ma-upgrade pa lahat ang knowledge ng isa’t isa. Shine-share para ma-upgrade pa talaga.”

On the other hand, Banario (15 wins, 10 losses) is enthusiastic about returning to the ONE ring after dedicating the past few years representing the Philippines in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in kickboxing.

The pride of Mankayan, Benguet copped back-to-back bronze medals in the 2021 edition in Vietnam and the 2023 staging in Cambodia, fine-tuning his overall skillset in the process.

Now part of Lions Nation too, Banario wants to represent the stable well when he gets called up for another MMA fight.

“I am excited to represent it and continue my career as a professional fighter,” the former inaugural ONE featherweight world titlist said.

“We have camaraderie, trust in each other, friendship, knowing we’ve got each other’s backs.”

Like Belingon, Banario recently earned his second stripe as a BJJ blue belt. The two were just part of four household names that left Team Lakay last March, shaking up the Philippine MMA scene.

Banario admitted that the decision of more fighters like Edward Kelly and Jeremy Pacatiw to join the lion’s den caught him by surprise at first.

“Medyo na-surprise ako, kasi noong nagpaalam kami, nagpaalam rin ang mga kasama ko, sa akin naman,” he shared.

But with the stable putting premium on openness and camaraderie, Banario believes figures now part of Lions Nation MMA will all be motivated to do well in their upcoming endeavors, knowing they've got each other’s backs for what lies ahead.

“[At the same time], iniisip ko, siguro para rin sa mga kapakanan nila rin, kaya [naghanap] pa sila ng ibang gym na mapagte-trainingan or start their own gym,” he said.

“‘Yung iba naman, gustong sumali, so we’re not surprised dahil dati nila kaming mga kasama, so sino pa ba ang magkakatulungan kundi kaming mga brothers.”

