NLEX erases big deficit to take down San Miguel

Jake Pascual scored 8 of his 10 points in the fourth quarter in NLEX's comeback win against San Miguel, June 28, 2023, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The NLEX Road Warriors overhauled a double-digit deficit to overcome San Miguel Beer, 102-94, in a PBA on Tour exhibition game, Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Trailing 58-39 at the break, the Road Warriors opened the third quarter with 13 unanswered points to make it a ball game.

They took the lead for good with 5:23 left, thanks to Kevin Alas' jumper that gave them an 88-87 advantage. Jake Pascual, who came up big in the fourth period, added a jumper in the next possession for a 90-87 spread.

San Miguel trailed by just two points, 96-94, off a Nonoy Baclao and-1 with 2:05 to go, but Pascual scored back-to-back buckets to put the Road Warriors in control, 100-94, with just 55 seconds left.

NLEX got a stop in the next possession as Jericho Cruz misfired on a jumper, and Alas pegged the final score with a layup in their next trip down.

Dominic Fajardo earned Player of the Game honors as he sparked NLEX's comeback, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds, and four steals. Alas had 15 points, while Don Trollano added 19 and Pascual finished with 10 points -- eight of which came in the fourth quarter.

Jericho Cruz had 20 points but failed to find his mark in the fourth quarter. Rodney Brondial had an impressive effort of 22 points and 24 rebounds in the loss, while Allyn Bulanadi added 26 points.

No other SMB player reached double-digits, however.

San Miguel dropped to 2-5, while NLEX improved to 2-4.

