MMA: Pacatiw explains decision to join Lions Nation

Jeremy Pacatiw is among the latest fighters to join Eduard Folayang's stable. Handout

MANILA -- Jeremy “The Juggernaut” Pacatiw explained why he decided to join two-time ONE lightweight champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang’s newest mixed martial arts squad, Lions Nation MMA.

Folayang announced the formation of the newest Philippine MMA team over the weekend and revealed that former ONE champions Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, and Honorio Banario will join him.

The trio already announced their departure from Team Lakay a few months back.

But Pacatiw's decision to join the team was surprising, as he has been doing well in Team Lakay. The 27-year-old, a rising bantamweight contender in ONE Championship, explained that he moved to Lions Nation for personal reasons.

“I decided to join the team because of my seniors. Our relationship is extremely solid, [and] it’s easier to work with one another because we have a better understanding of one another. That’s one of my reasons,” he said.

Pacatiw is also excited to be working extensively with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu coach Gibran Langbayan, one of the few BJJ black belts in the Philippines, as the 36-year-old will be one of the in-house coaches for the team.

Langbayan was promoted to black belt by Leonardo Fernandes in February of 2022 after nearly a decade in his chosen sport, having earned six gold medals, four silvers, and two bronzes.

For Pacatiw, he knows Langbayan’s addition to the squad will be a big boost for his career.

“I’m really excited. I have learned so much with our new coaches and trainers. We have professor Gibran (Langbayan) teaching us Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. It’s nice [to] have a dedicated BJJ coach,” he said.

“Now it’s all about teamwork. We will get to see how much we have improved with this change.”

While there will be questions regarding Pacatiw’s decision to move from the already established Team Lakay camp, “The Juggernaut” believes he made the right choice and is confident that his seniors’ experience will rub off on him.

“Four of our guys in our camp became [ONE] World Champions, so I know they’ll be able to share their experiences with me and mold me into a better fighter,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll get that chance to compete for the [ONE Championship] belt soon.”