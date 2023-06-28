Meralco keeps TNT winless in PBA on Tour

Allein Maliksi puts up a shot for Meralco in their PBA on Tour preseason game against TNT, June 28, 2023 at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Meralco Bolts got another big game from Allein Maliksi en route to a 108-90 rout of the TNT Tropang GIGA in a PBA on Tour preseason game, Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Maliksi made 10 of his 15 shots -- including five of eight three-pointers -- for 28 points on top of four rebounds and three assists. Bong Quinto added 19 points, 11 reounds, and seven dimes, while Raymar Jose had a 10-point, 12-rebound double-double.

The Bolts improved to 4-2 in the preseason, while dropping winless TNT to 0-5.

"We're just really working hard in practice, and we're just trying to be professional, trying to win all the games," said Maliksi. "In-apply namin 'yung bagong sistema, and as much as possible, try to win as many games as we can."

Maliksi ensured that Meralco had the momentum heading into the final quarter, as he knocked down a 3-pointer for a 74-67 spread.

A quick 6-2 blast to open the final frame gave the Bolts a double-digit lead, 80-69, and they would not relinquish control of the contest.

Meralco's lead reached 20 points, 103-83, with three minutes to go off two free throws by Franky Johnson.

Squandered in the loss was a 28-point effort from Glenn Khobuntin. Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, JD Tungcab, and Carl Bryan Cruz each had 15 points for the Tropang GIGA.