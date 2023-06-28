MANILA – EJ Obiena’s momentum for the Olympic qualifiers is getting higher and higher after winning bronze in a competition in the Czech Republic.

The Olympian finished with a 5.90m jump in the Ostrava Golden Spike on Wednesday (Manila time), only following Armand Duplantis and Australian Kurtis Marschall in his last tournament before the Bauhaus-Galan meet of the Diamond League which is an Olympic qualifier.

“5.90m and bronze here in Golden Spike Ostrava.Thank you for everyone who went out and watch us jump some bars. Still lots of figuring out to do,” wrote Obiena in his social media accounts.

“Next stop, Bauhaus-Galan.”

In the Diamond League, Obiena needs to clear 5.82 meters to qualify for the 2024 Paris Games. This will then allow him to become the first Filipino to compete in the Olympics next year.

Sweden’s Duplantis soared for gold with a 6.12m jump, while the Australian Marschall finished with a similar jump with Obiena, but got it on a single attempt.

The Olympian, who also won bronze in the Oslo Bislett Games in Norway, is also scheduled to compete in the World Athletics in August and the Asian Games in September barring any setbacks.