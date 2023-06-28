Alyssa Valdez trusting the process in PVL return

Creamline captain Alyssa Valdez. PVL Images.

MANILA – Alyssa Valdez is staying patient as she works her way back into form.

That is why even after the Creamline Cool Smashers swept Chery Tiggo on Tuesday, the three-time PVL MVP was just thankful to finally return to the taraflex.

“Well, I’m very thankful we got the win. Everyone really stepped up, ang ganda talaga ng nilaro ng lahat sa team,” said Valdez who finished with three markers alongside 10 excellent digs.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagle also showed her appreciation to Cool Smashers head coach Sherwin Meneses, who fielded her in the starting line-up.

“I was really lucky enough also na binigyan ako ng pagkakataon ni coach Sherwin na makalaro in today’s game. It’s really been a while since I last played. It’s really different to actually play in a full game also. But [I’m] very thankful for the experience, knowing also na isa sa malalakas din na team itong nakalaban namin,” she said.

But Valdez admitted that she still needs time to adjust, especially after being out of the court for numerous months following her knee injury last December.

“It’s quite different talaga. Siguro this is the longest time that I’ve never played volleyball in my life, seven months. Laging na lang rin nilang nire-remind sa’kin na ‘wag mag madali,” Valdez said.

“I really have to trust the process, one step at a time.”

“I think it’s really a mental challenge naman coming in. Also knowing that I’m not getting any younger and I had my injury just recently, so I have to really take care of my body also,” she added.

But Valdez stressed that when her number is called, she will still give her 100% when she steps on the court.

“Pero pag pinasok, kailangan talagang ibigay lahat,” said the veteran open hitter.

Still, Valdez is taking all the time she needs for her to get back to playing like the Phenom that she is.

“Hopefully magamay ko na ulit yung volleyball court. I really can't wait, yung smooth and may fluidity sa galaw ko sa loob ng court.”