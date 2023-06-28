MANILA -- Jaja Santiago's next stop is with JT Marvelous in the Japan V.League.

"With the addition of a new force, JT Marvelous will improve its team strength and advance as a team to win the entire tournament title," the team penned on its website, welcoming the Chery Tiggo star.

Santiago is also listed in the Chery's roster for the ongoing Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference.

"Hi everyone! First of all, thank you for your constant love and support. As a new member of JT Marvelous, I am sure this season will be an exciting and challenging year," the former PVL MVP said.

"I would be happy if you could continue to cheer and support me everywhere I go. This season, I will do my best to work hard together with my new teammates and show the best performance I can. Please continue to support me and my team! Thank you!".

Previously, Santiago suited up for Saitama Ageo Medics.

The 6-foot-5 middle blocker will now be helping JT Marvelous who failed to clinch a semifinals spot in the 2022-2023 season of the V.League.