Matty Erolon led Adamson to a big win in their first game in Agusan. Gelay Davocol/Handout.

Adamson University and Far Eastern University balled out in the Mayor Kirk Asis Open Invitationals and opened their campaigns with wins.

Bustamante Construction-Adamson defeated Wingbe Apartelle & Adbio Medica OPC, 81-52, led by Matty Erolon who scored 23 points. Gilas guard Jerom Lastimosa also made his mark despite seeing limited minutes of action, putting up eight points, three assists, and three steals.

Soaring Falcons mentor Nash Racela was glad about their performance, looking at it as an opportunity for the squad to improve this off-season.

“We always preach to take advantage of every opportunity to learn and grow and this is one of those," said Racela as they defeated the team of former Southwestern University big man Landry Sanjo.

The Tamaraws meanwhile defeated Lyceum of the Philippines University, 86-68.

Cholo Anonuevo's 13 points and James Tempra's 12 markers led the Denok Miranda-led squad.

"Dumepensa lang talaga kami. Pagod pa yung players at nag-adjust pa sa atmosphere pero masaya kami na nanalo," said Miranda.

Heading the Vincare Pharma-backed LPU squad was Renz Villegas and Jae Omandac who contributed 12 points each.

Today, all squads will be playing two games each, with only the top two advancing to the championship game on Thursday.

The champions of the tournament will be bringing home P300,000, the second placer with P200,000, third place with P150,000, and fourth place with P100,000.

The tournament is sponsored by Bayugan Mayor Kirk Asis and Vice Mayor Kim Lope Asis and is organized by Van Halen Parmis.