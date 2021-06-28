Volleyball: Amid positive COVID-19 tests, Perlas Spikers say protocols were followed

MANILA, Philippines -- The Perlas Spikers on Monday made it clear that they followed the health and safety protocols of Baguio City, after seven players and a coach tested positive for COVID-19.

The team started training in Baguio City on May 30 to prepare for the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

However, their camp has since been suspended after eight members of their delegation returned positive COVID-19 results.

In a statement, the team said they want to clarify matters -- including an early report that said eight players tested positive -- and stress that the development occurred despite the team's best efforts to follow the protocols imposed by the local government unit.

"As a sign of respect and gratitude to the people of Baguio, the Perlas Spikers followed every single protocol," the team said. "All members were accounted for at all times, and not one went anywhere other than where we were staying and our training venue, riding the bus provided by the LGU in between."

"In light of all the misinformation circulating in social media and the news about my team’s situation here in Baguio I would like to clarify the following: We are not billeted in Teacher’s Camp," said setter Jem Ferrer, the captain of the team, in her own statement.

"The only places that we go to apart from our accommodation are our court training venue and our gym training," she added.

Ferrer said allegations that they "snuck out of Teacher's Camp" is "1000% not true."

"No. 1, we are not staying there. And No. 2, in our accommodation there is a CCTV that monitors us 24/7 and that can prove that we do not go out of our gates except for court training and gym training," she said.

The members of the team who tested positive are now in a quarantine facility where they are recovering, according to Ferrer.

"As of now, we are all okay in the team," she said.

The club stressed that they fully intend to follow all the protocols put in place by the RIATF, the local government of Baguio City, and the Games and Amusements Board.

"We look forward to playing volleyball again," the club said.