Volleyball: 8 Perlas players in isolation after positive COVID-19 tests

MANILA, Philippines -- Eight players of the Perlas Spikers are currently in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tony Boy Liao, the tournament director for the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), confirmed the development to ABS-CBN News on Monday.

A report by rngluzon.com said that the eight players were part of the third cluster in the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Baguio City, according to Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

Perlas has been training at the Saint Vincent Gym since June 1.

"The eight players are now isolated from the rest of the team," Liao said. "They will have their RT-PCR (tests) on July 6."

Liao also said that the rest of the team has stopped training, in accordance with the protocols of the Games and Amusements Board (GAB).

In a previous report, Perlas owner Charo Soriano assured that the team complied with the GAB requirements and followed the healthy and safety protocols before they started training in Baguio City.

"We chose Baguio because they have all the facilities available for us to prepare properly for the upcoming conference," Soriano had said.

Perlas was expected to stay in Baguio for the entire month of June before proceeding to the site of the PVL bubble. The league is set to open its first professional season on July 17 in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Perlas is coached by Rei Diaz and features Nicole Tiamzon, Kathy Bersola, and Jhoana Maraguinot in their roster.

