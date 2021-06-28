Tennis: All eyes on Djokovic, Federer in Wimbledon 2021

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) shakes hands with Switzerland's Roger Federer after beating him during their men's singles final of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon in this July 14, 2019 file photo. Laurence Griffiths, AFP

It's another quest for history in this year's Wimbledon Championships for two of the best players of the sport, 5-time winner Novak Djokovic of Serbia and 8-time titlist Roger Federer of Switzerland.

Both tennis stalwarts have declared their goal of claiming Wimbledon, which could be the 20th grand slam title for the 34-year-old Serbian to equal the record of the Swiss Maestro and Rafael Nadal of Spain, or the 21st slam for Federer who will turn 40 on August 8.

World No. 1 Djokovic also made known his aim to achieve a calendar-year Grand Slam just like American Don Budge and Australian Rod Laver. His French Open victory earlier this month made him the third man in history to win all slams at least twice, joining Laver and Roy Emerson, also from Australia. The men's singles top seed even hopes to complete a Golden Grand Slam to include the men's singles gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics.

Such a feat is highly possible for the reigning Australian Open and Roland Garros champion, according to former World No. 8 Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus.

"I think he's the most complete player right now. Definitely the fitness and the toughness mentally. I think I will not be surprised if he does the grand slam and especially, I will not be surprised for him to win Wimbledon," Baghdatis told ABS-CBN News in an interview arranged by FOX Sports Asia.

Former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia commented: "Novak, I feel like he's on another level to everyone else. He showed us that in the Roland Garros final whenever he's pushed big time, he's just able to raise his level."

She added that with his movement, fitness, and confidence this year, "there is no reason why he shouldn't be thinking about that Golden Slam because I just feel like he has too much in his game at the moment."

Djokovic is the defending champion after his epic win over Federer in 2019, a five-setter where he saved two match points. The Serb and the No. 6 seed Swiss are on opposite brackets of the draw and could face off in the final.

In the opening round, Djokovic will clash with British wildcard Jack Draper, while Federer will go up against French Adrian Mannarino.

"I think everybody's waiting for the rematch of the final, the last time they met. I remember that match. I think it was the best match ever," remarked former World No. 19 and 2008 quarterfinalist Tamarine Tanasugarn of Thailand. "And definitely, if it's gonna be a rematch, it's gonna be interesting to watch."

Baghdatis, Hantuchova, and Tanasugarn are FOX Sports Asia pundits for the coverage of Wimbledon from June 28 to July 11. The third grand slam of the year is making a comeback after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Very crucial first week for Federer

Switzerland's Roger Federer during a press conference. Florian Eisele, Reuters

Whereas Baghdatis and Hantuchova spoke confidently of Djokovic's strong chances, they talked with some caution about the winning prospects of Federer, who returned in May after two knee surgeries and more than a year of rehabilitation.

For 2006 semifinalist Baghdatis, it's tough to put expectations on Federer after he pulled out from Roland Garros following his third round win, citing the importance of listening to his body and ensuring that he does not push himself too quickly on his road to recovery.

"It all depends on the first two matches. It's how he will feel physically because of the operations that he had," said Baghdatis. "It will not be fair to say that he will definitely win or play in the final or whatever. It's not fair to him and not fair to his opponents also because I think there are a lot of young guys that are coming up very strong who can beat him."

Despite not being in tip-top shape, the Swiss superstar could still mount a strong campaign on his favorite surface. "It will come down to see if Roger will surprise us again by finding ways to win watches and I hope he does because I think it's a great story," stated Baghdatis.

Hantuchova, a 2002 quarterfinalist and 2001 mixed doubles champion with Leos Friedl of Czech Republic, pointed out that Federer's lack of match play is something that he cannot really make up for.

"He hasn't played that many competitive matches so I feel the first few rounds will be super tricky for him. Once he can get through that, obviously he starts to feel more confident, better on the court, then he's gonna become just as dangerous as in the previous years," she said.

Hantuchova, also a former doubles World No. 5 who achieved a Career Grand Slam in mixed doubles, mentioned that other players might feel that they have a better chance against Federer this year.

"He's showing us that he's human, too, which is nice to see. But I was impressed by the way he played in Paris. I didn't expect him to be as sharp. The movement was there, which is always a good sign after coming back from injury. So it will be very important how he can deal with that first week that's probably, in his case, almost more important than ever," she added.

How to be like the Big Three

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the 2019 Wimbledon final against Switzerland's Roger Federer. File Photo. Toby Melville, Reuters

Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal, collectively regarded as the Big Three, have been dominating the grand slams for almost 18 years with their top-notch skills and formidable warrior spirit.

It would have been interesting to see how 2-time champion Nadal, 35, would perform in London, but the Spaniard withdrew from Wimbledon and the Olympics after listening to his body. He said his goal is to prolong his career and continue to do what makes him happy.

With such longevity in the sport, what should younger players do to reach the impeccable level of Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal? Baghdatis highlighted the need to have an unending quest for excellence.

"Keep improving because the Top 3 never stopped improving from when I played against them. Every year, they were improving and becoming better and better and better. They never stopped improving," said the Cypriot who played his last professional match at Wimbledon 2019.

He noted that there are some successful youngsters who stopped improving because they are already happy with their achievements and are living a good life. But that is not the case for the Big Three.

"Even now, they always find time to work on a few shots like the serve, the return. You see some changes in their technique sometimes because they wanna keep improving and keep being better than what they were. I think that's the key," he said.

Catch the live coverage of the Wimbledon Championships as it premieres from June 28 to July 11 across FOX Sports channels.

