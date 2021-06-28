Boxing: Amid Paradigm lawsuit, Pacquiao camp assures Spence fight to push through

MANILA, Philippines -- The camp of Filipino boxing icon and Senator Manny Pacquiao on Monday insisted that his upcoming fight against American Errol Spence Jr. will push through, in the wake of a lawsuit filed against him by a sports agency.

Paradigm Sports had filed a lawsuit against Pacquiao in the Orange County Court in California, alleging breach of contract.

The agency, headed by sports manager Audie Attar, is seeking $3.3 million in damages as well as an injunction to stop Pacquiao's upcoming bout against Spence Jr., scheduled for August 21.

"The lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management has no legal basis to stop the fight from happening," Pacquiao's camp said in a statement.

The Pacquiao-Spence bout is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and will be the Filipino boxer's first bout since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman.

Pacquiao announced his fight against Spence in partnership with Al Haymon's Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) earlier this month.

According to the lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports, however, they have exclusive rights to negotiate Pacquiao's next two fights. They were also already in talks with the camp of another boxer, Mikey Garcia, when Pacquiao announced that he was facing Spence instead.

In the lawsuit, Paradigm Sports alleged that Pacquiao's advisers, Sean Gibbons and Winchell Campos, steered the "Pacman" back into Hayman and PBC.

Pacquiao's legal counsel in the United States, Kinsella Welzman Iser Kump LLP, called the lawsuit "frivolous."

"It can and will fail for numerous reasons," said lawyer Dale Kinsella. "Moreover, had Pacquiao known that Paradigm Sports appears to have had no intention of fulfilling its contractual agreements he never would have entered into any relationship with them."

"Should this matter actually proceed beyond Friday's filing in a court of law, Mr. Pacquiao will vigorously defend this action, assert his own claims against Paradigm Sports, and seek to recover his attorney's fees as well," he added.

Pacquiao is planning to file counter charges against Paradigm Sports "for damaging his good name and brand."

The senator is currently in General Santos, where he is training for his bout against the undefeated Spence.

