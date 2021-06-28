Aces top Storm in OT in showdown of WNBA's best

Breanna Stewart #30 of the Seattle Storm looks for the ball during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Three of the WNBA Finals on October 6, 2020 at Feld Entertainment Center in Palmetto, Florida. File photo. Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Chelsea Gray's pullup jumper with 10.6 seconds left in overtime Sunday put the Las Vegas Aces ahead for good as they nipped the Seattle Storm 95-92 in a matchup of the WNBA's top two teams in Las Vegas.

Seattle (12-4) could have won the game, but Sue Bird's 3-pointer came up begging and A'ja Wilson grabbed the rebound. She sank two foul shots with 0.7 seconds remaining.

Wilson led five players in double figures with 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Aces (11-4), while Gray added 21 points and seven assists.

Seattle forced overtime when Breanna Stewart, who scored a game-high 35 points, hit a layup with 52.7 seconds left to even the score at 84. The Storm could have won at the end of regulation, but Stewart missed a jumper and Bird turned the ball over on an inbounds pass in the last second.

The teams were surprisingly sloppy in an entertaining first half. Seattle coughed it up 13 times, one more than its average of 12 per game, and Las Vegas committed nine turnovers.

But the mistakes didn't seem to hurt the Storm, in part because they shot the ball at a 50 percent clip in the first half, as opposed to the Aces' 41.7 percent. They also dominated the boards to the tune of 22-13, making up for the turnovers.

Seattle established a seven-point lead late in the first quarter on a Jordin Canada bucket before Kelsey Plum pulled Las Vegas within 21-16 at the period's end on a jumper. The Aces drew within 39-37 late in the half, but Katie Lou Samuelson played "beat the buzzer" with a corner 3-pointer, making it 42-37 Storm.

Stewart stroked a 3-pointer midway through the third quarter to up Seattle's lead to 55-46. Las Vegas closed within two, but Mercedes Russell's putback with 19.4 seconds left gave the Storm a 65-58 advantage heading to the fourth stanza.

-- Sky's 7-game win streak snapped by Sun --

DeWanna Bonner totaled 23 points and seven rebounds, Brionna Jones scored 21 and had nine boards, and the host Connecticut Sun beat the Chicago Sky 74-58 on Sunday to snap the visitors' franchise-record seven-game winning streak.

Jasmine Thomas added 18 points in her 200th game with the Sun while Beatrice Mompremier grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Connecticut (10-5) has won two straight after a three-game losing streak.

Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley scored 11 points each, Ruthy Hebard added nine and Courtney Vandersloot had seven points and seven assists for Chicago (9-8).

Leading by six at halftime, the Sun used a 26-point third quarter to break the game open and led 62-44 entering the fourth. Candace Parker's driving layup pulled Chicago within 65-49 with 6:48 remaining, but the Sky were unable to mount a comeback.

Connecticut led 36-30 at the break. Bonner's 3-pointer with 2:45 left in the first half made it 36-19. Quigley's three to beat the first-half buzzer capped an 11-0 run to close the second quarter for Chicago.

Thomas' pull-up jumper to go up 4-2 with 7:06 left in the opening period put Connecticut ahead for good. The Sun led 21-13 after one quarter.

Sun star center Jonquel Jones missed her fifth straight game while playing for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the FIBA European women's basketball championship. Jones is expected back in time for Connecticut's next game Tuesday night at the Washington Mystics.

Chicago won back-to-back home games against Connecticut on June 17-19 during its win streak to claim the regular-season series, 2-1.