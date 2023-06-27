The Creamline Cool Smashers are off to a winning start in their title defense. PVL Images.

MANILA -- Alyssa Valdez made a triumphant return to the Premier Volleyball League.

The Creamline Cool Smashers made quick work of Chery Tiggo, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17, in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference, Tuesday evening at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

The Cool Smashers' next assignment is against the debuting Quezon City Gerflor Defenders on Thursday at 1:30 PM as they gun for their second win in the conference.

Meanwhile, Chery is hoping to bounce back when they face the Akari Chargers on Tuesday, July 11, 4:00 PM at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.