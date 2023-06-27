Farm Fresh Foxies head coach Jerry Yee. PVL Images.

MANILA -- Despite losing their opening game against the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, Farm Fresh Foxies head coach Jerry Yee is looking towards how his young squad will adjust as they compete in the Premier Volleyball League.

"Morale victory. Masaya kami, at least may nailabas ng konti kahit ang dami naming lapses, ang dami naming errors. Kita yung jitters sa amin," he said after the Foxies were swept by F2 Logistics in their first game of the PVL Invitational Conference.

"We will try to address that [jitters]. Hopefully one game lang tumagal yan and then maka arangkada na ng second, third, and fourth game. We are hopeful, optimistic naman kami," he added.

The former Adamson mentor also acknowledged that his squad was playing stiffly in their first taste of professional volleyball.

"Medyo stiff yung mukha namin lahat eh. Kung naka focus si camera sa mga faces namin during timeouts, medyo stiff kami, medyo aligaga kami, yung eye movement namin kung saan-saan, 'di kami naka-focus sa trabaho namin," he said.

And understanding and adjusting to these things quickly is vital, especially with the short turnaround time of the group stage.

"At least nakita namin, na-identify namin yung dapat naming i-address," Yee noted.

"We have a lot to work on, but the good thing is na-identify na namin, yun yung importante. It's a very short tournament and bata yung mga 'yon so we're trying to be optimistic. Hopeful kami na ma-absorb agad [nila] na iba yung level, iba yung mental game sa PVL," the incoming UE Lady Warriors coach said.