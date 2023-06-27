Golf: Malixi shares lead in Women’s Amateur Qualifying

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. Handout photo.



Rianne Malixi's birdie-spree was good for a 5-under 67 as she shared top honors with American Kelly Xu in the 18-hole US Women’s Amateur Qualifying Tournament at the Soule Park Golf Course in Ojai, California Monday.

Four others -- Jeneath Wong of Malaysia and American Kellie Vongsaga, who matched 69s, and Hong Kong’s Arianne Lau and Caroline Canales of the US, who carded identical 70s -- took the four other slots to the tournament proper.

Another Filipina bet, Alethea Gaccion, failed to advance with a 72.

They will join the other top finishers from various Qualifying sites in the US Women’s Amateur slated Aug. 7-13 at the Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles, California. A field of 156 will slug it out for the top 64 spots in the 36-hole stroke play eliminations, before the competitions shift to match play.

Malixi's binge came after she missed chances inside 10 feet on the first two holes as she holed in a five-footer on the par-3 third hole then dominated the back-to-back par-5s from No. 4 and knocked down a pair of four-footers.

The Filipina will prepare for the US Women’s Amateur by vying in the IMG Junior World starting July 11 at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California.

