Blu Boys recover with victory over Hong Kong

The RP Blu Boys were triumphant in Day 3 of the Men's Softball Asia Cup, Tuesday in Kochi, Japan.

After a lackluster performance against Singapore and Japan on Monday, they recovered by blasting Hong Kong, 8-0. The trio of Leo Barredo, Lyones de Leon, and Kenneth Torres was the main driving force behind the triumph.

"The team has given us nothing but pride and hope that we can once again reach the World Cup! We are now more determined than ever to give it our best," Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (ASAPHIL) President Jean Henri Lhuillier said.

The result assured the Blu Boys of a chance to play for the bronze medal in the competition.

They will take the field against Hong Kong once more on Wednesday, with the victory taking third place along with an outright ticket to the World Cup.

Japan, which swept the eliminations with a perfect 5-0 slate, takes on Singapore (4-1) for the silver. Both teams have already secured their spots in the World Cup.